Indian stocks slide as Sensex drops 813.20 amid crude, yields

Financial stocks took the biggest hit: HDFC Life plunged over 5%, while Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank also saw major losses.

Most Nifty stocks were in the red, showing just how cautious investors felt.

Interestingly, pharma company Cipla managed to rise nearly 2% despite all the selling.

For now, experts say Nifty has support at 23,040 and resistance at 23,350 if you are watching those numbers.