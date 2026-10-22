Indian stocks slide as Sensex falls 460 points to 73,249

Indian stock markets had another rough day on Thursday, October 22, 2026, with Sensex falling 460 points to 73,249 and Nifty dropping 124 points to 22,688.

Elevated crude oil prices, which shot past $112 a barrel, were one of several pressures, making investors jittery.

Most stocks struggled (38 out of 50 Nifty stocks closed in the red), so it wasn't a great day for anyone hoping for quick gains.