Indian stocks slip 4th straight day amid oil driven selloff
Business
Indian stock markets had another rough day on Thursday: Sensex dropped 364 points and Nifty 50 slipped 127 points, marking their fourth straight loss.
Rising crude oil prices, fueled by Middle East tensions, spooked investors and led to a market-wide selloff.
Broader indices like Nifty Midcap and Smallcap also fell about 1%, with over ₹3 lakh crore in market value wiped out in just one day.
Oil prices hit $99 a barrel
It's not just India: Indian markets are feeling the heat as oil prices jump.
Oil prices hit $99 a barrel. With investors staying cautious and watching what happens next.