Indian stocks slip, Sensex down 253.71 points, Nifty 24,068.15
Indian stock markets took another hit on Tuesday morning, with the Sensex dropping 253.71 points and the Nifty falling to 24,068.15.
The main reasons? Oil prices are climbing fast, global tensions are rising, and US bond yields keep going up, making investors extra cautious.
Add in some inflation worries and foreign investors pulling out money, and it's been a tough week for the markets.
Brent crude $91, India $25B outflows
Brent crude oil is now at $91 a barrel (up nearly 9% in less than two weeks), which isn't great news for India since we import so much of it.
At the same time, tensions between Iran and the US are making things even more unpredictable.
Plus, higher US Treasury yields mean global investors are less interested in riskier markets like India ($25 billion has already left Indian stocks this year).