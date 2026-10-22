Indian stocks slump Thursday as Sensex falls 691 points
Business
Indian stock markets had a rough Thursday, with the Sensex falling 691.03 points to 73,018.66 and the Nifty dropping 230.90 points to 22,580.45.
Most stocks took a hit, but Eternal and Infosys managed tiny gains, up just 1.9% and 0.09%.
Houthi attack lifts crude oil prices
A jump in crude oil prices (thanks to a Houthi rebel attack on a Saudi Aramco oilfield) sparked worries about supply disruptions and rattled investors.
Coal India led the losers in the Nifty 50 (down 2.82%), followed by Power Grid Corporation, Nestle India, BEL, and Hindalco Industries.
Broader mid-cap and small-cap indices also slid to multi-month lows as global markets felt the pressure from rising oil costs and ongoing tensions in West Asia.