Indian tech startups acquired about 7 years after 1st funding
Indian tech startups are being acquired at a faster pace: 91 deals happened in just the first nine months of 2026.
That's a big shift from the first half of 2025, when it could take nearly 15 years for a startup to get bought after its first funding.
Now, 91 tech startups were acquired just about seven years after their first funding round.
Acquirers prefer AI and enterprise software
Buyers are focusing less on scale and more on strong products and talented teams, especially in AI and enterprise software.
As Pradyumna Dalmia, Managing Partner, Triton Investment Advisors, puts it, these areas bring strategic value and can emerge much earlier, particularly in technology, AI, enterprise software and specialized verticals.
Karthik Reddy, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Blume Ventures, notes many deals close at $10 million to $20 million within five years of initial investment.