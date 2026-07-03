Indian tech startups average 8 years from funding to IPO

SEBI eases listings, startups strengthen governance

SEBI has made listing rules simpler, and new-age startups are stepping up their game with stronger boards and clearer financial reporting, sometimes years before they even think about going public.

As Anil Joshi from Unicorn India Ventures puts it, investors now feel more confident valuing tech companies.

Startups like Nykaa and Mamaearth have gone public in nearly half the time older firms took, showing just how quickly things are moving.