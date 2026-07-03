Indian tech startups average 8 years from funding to IPO
Indian tech startups are making it to the stock market much faster these days, on average, just eight years from their first funding to IPO in early 2026, compared to more than 14 years last year.
This shift is mostly thanks to better public market valuations and more cash flowing within India, making IPOs way more appealing.
SEBI eases listings, startups strengthen governance
SEBI has made listing rules simpler, and new-age startups are stepping up their game with stronger boards and clearer financial reporting, sometimes years before they even think about going public.
As Anil Joshi from Unicorn India Ventures puts it, investors now feel more confident valuing tech companies.
Startups like Nykaa and Mamaearth have gone public in nearly half the time older firms took, showing just how quickly things are moving.