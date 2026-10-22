Indian telecoms push AI replacing drive tests, minister proposes committee
Telecom companies in India are pushing to use AI for checking network quality, hoping to move away from slow, expensive drive tests.
This was discussed at the India Mobile Congress, where they met with Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
He has suggested a joint committee to review and simplify service-quality monitoring.
Telecoms may use data, virtual tests
The new plan could look at whether network data, virtual drive tests, and customer complaints can be used alongside, or in some cases replace, existing manual testing methods.
The discussion is still among telecom executives, the minister, and officials; some say AI is faster and cheaper, but TRAI wants unbiased results from independent tests.
If these changes go through, it could shake up how telecom services are checked across the country, especially with 5G rolling out.