Indian textile sector seeks rollback of 11% cotton import duty

Textile industry warns $1.2B export loss

A new CITI report points out that rival Asian countries don't have these duties, giving them an advantage.

The industry also suggests creating a strategic cotton reserve and a price stabilization fund to help deal with sudden price spikes and keep mills running smoothly.

If things don't change, India could lose up to $1.2 billion a year as exports fall, a big hit for one of the country's major industries.