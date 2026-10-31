Indian travelers can now use UPI at Burj Khalifa

In the UAE, NIPL has partnered with NEOPAY and Emaar Entertainment to enable UPI payments for online bookings at Burj Khalifa.

This makes it the first attraction in the UAE to accept UPI for e-commerce transactions.

In Singapore, NIPL has teamed up with FOMO Pay to extend UPI acceptance to Resorts World Sentosa, covering attractions such as Universal Studios Singapore and Adventure Cove Waterpark.