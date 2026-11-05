Indian travelers get 10% UPI discount at Dubai Duty Free
Business
Good news if you're heading to Dubai!
Indian travelers can now get a 10% discount (up to AED 100) when paying with UPI at Dubai Duty Free stores in both major airports.
It's all about making shopping smoother and more affordable for you while abroad.
How Indian travelers enable UPI International
Just enable UPI International or Global on your app and link it to your eligible Indian bank account before you fly.
The idea, as NIPL's MD & CEO of NPCI International Ritesh Shukla puts it, is to let Indian travelers pay the way they're used to, even overseas.
Dubai Duty Free says this move should make airport shopping safer and more familiar for Indian travelers using UPI.