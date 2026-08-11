Indians can use UPI for PickMe rides in Sri Lanka
Traveling to Sri Lanka just got simpler for Indians: now eligible Indian bank account holders who have activated UPI International or UPI Global in their UPI app can pay for PickMe rides using UPI, straight from their bank account.
No more fussing over carrying Sri Lankan currency for routine purchases and transport.
Plus, there's a launch offer: get 20% off eligible rides, capped at LKR 750 per ride, when you pay with UPI.
UPI expands beyond LankaQR to rides
UPI was already handy in Sri Lanka for shopping and dining at places that take LankaQR, but adding ride payments makes getting around way easier, especially for airport runs or city trips.
Just remember to enable the "UPI International or UPI Global" feature in your banking app before you go.
With India being Sri Lanka's biggest source of tourists, this move is a win-win for smooth travel and digital payments.