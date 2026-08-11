Indians can use UPI for PickMe rides in Sri Lanka

Traveling to Sri Lanka just got simpler for Indians: now eligible Indian bank account holders who have activated UPI International or UPI Global in their UPI app can pay for PickMe rides using UPI, straight from their bank account.

No more fussing over carrying Sri Lankan currency for routine purchases and transport.

Plus, there's a launch offer: get 20% off eligible rides, capped at LKR 750 per ride, when you pay with UPI.