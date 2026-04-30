Indians favor gold investments as jewellery demand drops 19% Business Apr 30, 2026

Gold is having a moment in India, but not the way you might expect.

In early 2026, more people started buying gold as an investment instead of for jewelry, mostly because subdued equity market returns and rising uncertainty.

Jewelry demand actually fell by 19%, but the value of jewelry demand still hit a record $10 billion, showing that folks are putting their money into gold for its value, not just its looks.