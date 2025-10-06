Indians likely to spend ₹14 lakh crore this festive season

Peak wedding season

Weddings are set to make up a huge chunk of this spending—₹4.5 lakh crore to ₹5 lakh crore—since October to December is peak wedding season (nearly 60% of India's yearly 1 crore weddings happen now).

The report leaves out essentials like food and FMCG but notes that all this extra shopping could boost city life and help keep India's economy growing strong.