Indians likely to spend ₹14 lakh crore this festive season
Business
Get ready for a big festive shopping wave—Indians are expected to spend between ₹12 lakh crore and ₹14 lakh crore this season, according to a report by the Bank of Baroda.
Thanks to recent GST cuts, people are feeling more confident about spending, especially on clothes, electronics, automobiles, and wedding celebrations.
Peak wedding season
Weddings are set to make up a huge chunk of this spending—₹4.5 lakh crore to ₹5 lakh crore—since October to December is peak wedding season (nearly 60% of India's yearly 1 crore weddings happen now).
The report leaves out essentials like food and FMCG but notes that all this extra shopping could boost city life and help keep India's economy growing strong.