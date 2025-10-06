Rubicon Research's ₹1,377.5cr IPO to open this Thursday

Rubicon makes pharmaceutical products for tightly regulated markets, mainly in the US. As of June 30, 2025, it had 72 active generic drug applications and nine new drug approvals from the US FDA. In fiscal 2025, it sold 66 products in the US—bringing in $195 million revenue from a $2.46 billion market.

Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 30 shares

Retail investors can get in with a minimum bid of 30 shares (about ₹14,550). Shares are expected to list on NSE and BSE soon after the close.

Money raised will go toward paying off debt, expanding through acquisitions, and other business needs.

Rubicon gets over 98% of its revenue from the US and recently bought Validus in New Jersey to boost its presence further.

Allotment is set for October 14; refunds start October 15.