Sensex crosses 81,800 mark, Nifty 50 surpasses 25,000 milestone
Business
Big day for Indian markets! Both Sensex and Nifty 50 have been climbing for three days in a row.
On Monday, Sensex jumped over 600 points to reach a record high of 81,846.
Nifty also crossed the 25,000 mark and touched an intraday high of 25,088.
Smallcap stocks slipped by 0.30%
While these headline indices soared, not every part of the market joined in.
The BSE Midcap index edged up by about half a percent, but Smallcap stocks slipped by 0.30%.
So even with all the excitement at the top, some areas are still moving at their own pace as investors react to changing economic vibes.