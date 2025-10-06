Sensex crosses 81,800, Nifty breaks past 25,000 mark
On Monday, the Sensex jumped over 600 points to cross 81,800, while Nifty broke past the 25,000 mark.
This rally is drawing significant investor attention as confidence gets a boost.
Banks and IT sectors lead the charge
Strong results from big banks like HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are fueling optimism—HDFC saw 4.4% loan growth this quarter and deposits are up too.
The IT sector isn't far behind: TCS, Infosys, and HCLTech all helped push the Nifty IT index up almost 2%, with their earnings due out soon.
Over 1,200 NSE stocks were in the green by midday.
IPOs add to the excitement
Upcoming IPOs from Tata Capital and LG Electronics India have investors buzzing about new opportunities.
With banking and tech leading the way—and fresh IPOs on deck—the market mood feels upbeat as we head into October 2025.