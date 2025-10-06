Sensex crosses 81,800, Nifty breaks past 25,000 mark

Banks and IT sectors lead the charge

Strong results from big banks like HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are fueling optimism—HDFC saw 4.4% loan growth this quarter and deposits are up too.

The IT sector isn't far behind: TCS, Infosys, and HCLTech all helped push the Nifty IT index up almost 2%, with their earnings due out soon.

Over 1,200 NSE stocks were in the green by midday.