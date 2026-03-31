Indians use 31GB mobile data monthly, 47% users on 5G

India's average monthly mobile data consumption per user has surpassed the 31GB mark in 2025, a significant increase from 27.5GB in 2024. The revelation comes from Nokia's annual Mobile Broadband Index (MBiT) report. The study also notes that pan-India monthly 5G data traffic has skyrocketed by an impressive 70% year-on-year to reach a staggering 12.9 exabytes (EB) in the same year.

Data dominance 5G now accounts for nearly half of total mobile broadband The MBiT report also highlights the growing importance of 5G in India's digital landscape. The technology now accounts for nearly half (47%) of the country's total mobile broadband traffic. This is a huge jump from previous years, further highlighting how quickly Indians are adopting this next-gen connectivity solution.

Usage trends Data-hungry applications driving growth The MBiT report notes that the average monthly mobile data consumption per user has increased at an 18% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the last five years. This growth is largely driven by the rapid expansion of enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) and increasing demand for data-heavy use cases such as AI applications, 4K video streaming, and cloud gaming.

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Global standing India's growing digital dominance The report further emphasizes India's growing digital prowess on the global stage. The country now has the second-largest 5G subscriber base, the second-highest level of 5G data consumption, and the second-largest user base for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). FWA has emerged as a major driver of data traffic growth, with its share of overall 5G data crossing one-fourth.

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Industry evolution Nokia's vision for India's connectivity future Vibha Mehra, Country Manager - Designate for India at Nokia, said "India's mobile broadband landscape is entering a new phase of evolution, driven by rapid 5G adoption and the growing influence of AI-led applications." She added that as networks evolve to support new usage patterns and intelligent services, Nokia remains committed to partnering with telcos in building scalable, high-performance connectivity infrastructure.