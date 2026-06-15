India's 10-year bond yield hits March low after U.S.-Iran deal

Rupee strengthens on ₹155.5B bond inflows

Traders think the yield will stay steady this week, mostly between 6.85% and 6.95%, as everyone watches oil prices and the US Fed's next move.

The rupee also got a boost, opening at ₹94.68 against the dollar, its strongest since early May, and foreign investors poured ₹155.5 billion into Indian bonds recently.

RBI's new rules for banks and state firms raising funds overseas have added even more confidence to the market.