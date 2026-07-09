India's 10-year yield at 6.76% after US strikes on Iran
Business
India's 10-year bond yield held at 6.76% on Thursday, after a jump following its sharpest rise since early April the day before.
The spike came as global markets reacted to fresh US military strikes on Iran and the end of a cease-fire, making investors everywhere a bit jittery.
India's yields volatile as oil rises
With traders on edge, bond yields have been bouncing around. Wednesday even saw the biggest single-day jump since early April.
Rising oil prices (thanks to Iran threatening to block a major shipping route) have people worried about inflation too, since India imports most of its energy.
All eyes are now on how these global tensions could hit our wallets and borrowing costs back home.