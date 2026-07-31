India's 10-year yield slips to 6.8061% as Brent falls
Business
India's 10-year bond yield slipped to 6.8061% on Friday, thanks to Brent crude prices falling about 1% to $88 a barrel.
This dip came after tensions between the US and Iran eased, and plans for a Saudi-led maritime cooperation around the Red Sea were proposed, moves that made global markets breathe a little easier.
India watches ₹34,000 cr auction
Back in India, everyone's watching the government's weekly debt auction, where ₹34,000 crore is set to be raised, something that could shake up yields further.
Plus, the RBI will announce its interest rate decision next week; most expect no surprises there, with a neutral stance likely.
Add in steady US rates and calmer global vibes, and it's clear why India's bond market feels pretty stable right now.