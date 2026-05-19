India's 10-year yield slips to 7.108% despite Indian oil hikes
Business
India's main 10-year bond yield slipped to 7.108% on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, even after Indian Oil hiked gasoline and diesel prices in New Delhi for the second time this week.
The move comes amid ongoing worries about inflation and global market ups and downs, especially with crude oil prices staying high.
Global volatility raises India inflation risk
Global market volatility, sparked by tensions like the U.S.-Iran conflict and expectations of higher interest rates, has kept investors on their toes.
While slightly lower crude prices offered some relief, rising fuel costs still threaten to push inflation up at home.