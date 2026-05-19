India's 10-year yield slips to 7.108% despite Indian oil hikes Business May 19, 2026

India's main 10-year bond yield slipped to 7.108% on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, even after Indian Oil hiked gasoline and diesel prices in New Delhi for the second time this week.

The move comes amid ongoing worries about inflation and global market ups and downs, especially with crude oil prices staying high.