India's 10-year yield steady at 6.6857% as monsoon rebounds
India's bond market stayed calm on Tuesday, with the key 10-year yield barely moving at 6.6857%.
While traders waited for fresh signals, the mood got a boost from steady foreign investment coming in through the Fully Accessible Route (FAR).
A rebound in monsoon rains and easing inflation worries also helped keep things stable.
India sees $3.7bn inflows, ₹21,350cr auctions
Foreign investors brought nearly $3.7 billion into Indian bonds in June, thanks to RBI's efforts to attract global money.
Plus, monsoon rains bounced back (rainfall shortfall dropped to 24% below average from a worrying 43.1% just last week), which has taken some pressure off prices.
Later today, state governments are set to auction bonds worth ₹21,350 crore; how that goes could shape where yields head next.
The market is keeping a close eye on these moves for any signs of change ahead.