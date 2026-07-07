India's 10-year yield steady at 6.6857% as monsoon rebounds

India sees $3.7bn inflows, ₹21,350cr auctions

Foreign investors brought nearly $3.7 billion into Indian bonds in June, thanks to RBI's efforts to attract global money.

Plus, monsoon rains bounced back (rainfall shortfall dropped to 24% below average from a worrying 43.1% just last week), which has taken some pressure off prices.

Later today, state governments are set to auction bonds worth ₹21,350 crore; how that goes could shape where yields head next.

The market is keeping a close eye on these moves for any signs of change ahead.