India's 10-year yield steady at 6.98% after RBI kept rates Business Jun 08, 2026

India's 10-year bond yield stayed pretty much flat at 6.98% on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept interest rates unchanged and rolled out new moves, including ultra-long bonds under the FAR, to attract foreign investors.

These changes aim to boost confidence in the market, even as global oil prices jumped over the weekend.