India's 10-year yield steady at 6.98% after RBI kept rates
Business
India's 10-year bond yield stayed pretty much flat at 6.98% on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept interest rates unchanged and rolled out new moves, including ultra-long bonds under the FAR, to attract foreign investors.
These changes aim to boost confidence in the market, even as global oil prices jumped over the weekend.
Rupee slips to 95.32 per dollar
Despite RBI's efforts, the rupee opened lower at 95.32 to the dollar, slipping from last week's close.
Traders think bond yields will hover between 6.92% and 7.02% this week, thanks to RBI's push for more foreign participation, even with rising inflation worries linked to expensive energy costs.