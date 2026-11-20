India's 18-karat gold falls 8.06% to ₹92,688 per 10gm
Gold just got a bit more affordable: 18-karat gold slipped under the ₹100,000 mark per 10gm on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, now priced at ₹92,688 per 10gm.
That's an 8.06% drop over three trading sessions since Nov. 17, 2026, mostly thanks to a stronger US dollar and rising bond yields as inflation worries shake up global markets.
Weddings and investors sustain Indian demand
Even with prices down, people in India are still buying gold, especially families gearing up for wedding season and investors looking for long-term value.
Reports point to the US dollar's strength and higher bond yields as key reasons for the price slide.
Meanwhile, everyone's watching upcoming US economic updates and what the Federal Reserve does next, since those moves could keep shaping where gold prices go from here.