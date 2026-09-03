India's 1st $11bn innovation city by Maharashtra and Tata Group
Business
Big news: Maharashtra and Tata Group are joining forces to build India's first Innovation City, with a massive $11 billion investment.
The goal? Turn Maharashtra into a global hub for artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, creating smart solutions for health care, education, farming, and city life.
Innovation city will create thousands jobs
This project is set to create thousands of jobs and attract talent from around the world. Startups will get access to top-notch infrastructure, funding opportunities, and mentorship programs.
The land is already picked out, and construction kicks off soon, part of Maharashtra's push to use tech for economic growth and real-world impact.