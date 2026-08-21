India's 1st biopolymer plant expected to open in Lakhimpur Kheri
Business
India's first big biopolymer plant is likely to become operational in October in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh.
Built for ₹3,080 crore, it will turn local sugarcane into eco-friendly PLA-based bioplastics.
District Magistrate Anjani Kumar Singh says the project could put Kheri on the map for sustainable industry.
Zero liquid discharge, jobs expected
The plant is designed with a zero liquid discharge system, so no harmful liquid waste will be discharged into rivers or drains.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone on February 22, 2025, the project aims to boost green products and create new job opportunities for people in the area.