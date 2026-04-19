India's 1st major private gold mine Jonnagiri to open soon

Experts say Jonnagiri could cut imports

The Jonnagiri project, run by Geomysore Services India, covers nearly 600 hectares and has already pulled in over ₹400 crore in investments.

It's set to produce about 1,000kg of refined gold each year for the next 15 years, with reserves that could grow even bigger.

Experts say this could help India rely less on imports and spark more investment in homegrown mining down the line.