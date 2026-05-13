India's 2025-26 vegetable oil imports rise 13% to 7.94 MMT

Edible oils dominate imports, bill ₹87,000cr

Nearly all the imported oil was edible (7.82 million metric tons), with non-edible oils barely making a dent at just 121,000 metric tons.

This surge pushed the import bill up by 19% to ₹87,000 crore, partly because the rupee lost value against the dollar.

Major suppliers included Indonesia and Malaysia for palm oil; Argentina and Brazil for soybean; Russia and Ukraine for sunflower; plus Nepal chipped in with refined oils.