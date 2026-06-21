India's 2026 monsoon 38% below normal threatens summer crops
Business
India's 2026 monsoon has been unusually dry so far, which could spell trouble for the country's main summer crops.
Rainfall is down 38% compared to normal levels, and most regions are feeling the pinch, especially central and eastern India.
Experts say July and August rains will be crucial for farmers, rural incomes, and keeping food prices steady.
India kharif sowing nearly 4% down
With less rain, kharif sowing has dropped nearly 4% from last year.
Pulses and cotton have seen big declines in planted area, while rice is up thanks to last year's low numbers.
On the bright side, water reservoir levels are actually higher than average right now, giving farmers some backup for irrigation as they wait for better rains.