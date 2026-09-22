India's 2036 bond yield falls to 7.0106% as oil dips

India's government bonds had a good day after global oil prices dipped below $100 a barrel, giving everyone a breather from inflation worries.

Since India imports almost all its oil, these price drops really matter.

The benchmark 6.94% 2036 bond yield fell 4 basis points to 7.0106%, but with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) set for a rates decision in October, keeping them down might not be easy.