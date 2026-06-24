India's 39 homegrown consumer brands crossed ₹100cr in fiscal 2025

Most Indian insurgent brands under ₹250cr

Even with all this buzz, most insurgent brands struggle to break past ₹250 crore in revenue; only seven founded between 2015 and 2020 have crossed ₹500 crore.

To reach new markets, big players like L'Oreal and Hindustan Unilever are snapping up these rising stars: Minimalist was bought for nearly ₹3,000 crore last year.

Altogether, these brands now pull in more than $7.5 billion annually, showing just how much they're shaking up India's consumer scene.