India's 39 homegrown consumer brands crossed ₹100cr in fiscal 2025
India's homegrown consumer brands are multiplying fast: 39 made the cut in fiscal 2025, up from 29 in fiscal 2024 (FY24).
These brands, like Farmley and The Health Factory in packaged foods, and FabHotels in travel, are raking in over ₹100 crore each year.
Packaged food and beverages now lead the pack thanks to changing shopping habits.
Most Indian insurgent brands under ₹250cr
Even with all this buzz, most insurgent brands struggle to break past ₹250 crore in revenue; only seven founded between 2015 and 2020 have crossed ₹500 crore.
To reach new markets, big players like L'Oreal and Hindustan Unilever are snapping up these rising stars: Minimalist was bought for nearly ₹3,000 crore last year.
Altogether, these brands now pull in more than $7.5 billion annually, showing just how much they're shaking up India's consumer scene.