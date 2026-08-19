India's 50 listed institutionally backed new-age companies worth $165 billion

India's 50 listed and institutionally backed new-age companies (think Swiggy, Ather Energy, Urban Company, Groww, and Lenskart) are now worth a combined $165 billion as of August 17, 2026.

That's a massive leap from $100 billion in August 2024.

The big driver? More startups are going public, or initial public offerings (IPOs), making it easier to set fair values and for early investors to cash out.