India's 50 listed institutionally backed new-age companies worth $165 billion
Business
India's 50 listed and institutionally backed new-age companies (think Swiggy, Ather Energy, Urban Company, Groww, and Lenskart) are now worth a combined $165 billion as of August 17, 2026.
That's a massive leap from $100 billion in August 2024.
The big driver? More startups are going public, or initial public offerings (IPOs), making it easier to set fair values and for early investors to cash out.
IPOs reshape PhonePe and Zepto pricing
With more startups hitting the stock market, funding rules are changing fast.
Public markets are pushing companies like PhonePe and Zepto to rethink their IPO prices so they actually match what investors want to pay.
It's a sign that IPOs are now setting the tone for how late-stage startups grow, and how they're valued, in India's buzzing tech scene.