India's 500 non-state firms hit $3.4 trillion surpassing Canada's economy

AI, IPL and defense gain attention

AI is quickly becoming a major wealth creator thanks to fresh ideas and investor buzz.

For the first time ever, five IPL franchises made it onto the Hurun India 500 list with a combined value of over ₹86,000 crore.

The defense sector is also getting noticed as India ramps up self-reliance and homegrown manufacturing, showing how new industries are shaping the country's future.