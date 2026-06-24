India's 500 non-state firms hit $3.4 trillion surpassing Canada's economy
Business
India's top 500 non-state-run companies are now valued at $3.4 trillion, pushing past Canada's entire economy and nearly matching Indonesia and Spain combined.
Banking, IT, and consumer goods are still the heavy hitters behind this massive milestone.
AI, IPL and defense gain attention
AI is quickly becoming a major wealth creator thanks to fresh ideas and investor buzz.
For the first time ever, five IPL franchises made it onto the Hurun India 500 list with a combined value of over ₹86,000 crore.
The defense sector is also getting noticed as India ramps up self-reliance and homegrown manufacturing, showing how new industries are shaping the country's future.