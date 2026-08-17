India's 6 listed REITs paid ₹3,136 cr in Q1 FY27
India's six listed REITs handed out ₹3,136 crore to more than 4.85 lakh unitholders in just the first quarter of FY27, proving they can still deliver steady returns even when the global economy feels shaky.
The Indian REITs Association (IRA) shared this update, spotlighting how these trusts are holding strong.
Indian REITs paid investors ₹34,800 cr
Together, these REITs manage over 214 million square feet of top-tier office and retail space, with assets topping ₹3.17 lakh crore and a market cap above over $2.17 lakh crore as of August 11, 2026.
Since starting out, they've paid investors a massive ₹34,800 crore.
Shirish Godbole, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Realty Trust and Chairperson of the Indian REITs Association, credits their growth to solid rental income and smart management, and he's optimistic about even more growth as more people invest and policies evolve.