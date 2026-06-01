India's 6% to 15% gold import duty fuels smuggling surge

Mumbai customs seize over ₹4.19cr gold

Smuggling isn't new: after the 2013 duty hike, unofficial imports shot up seven times in just a year (World Gold Council).

Now, smugglers are using routes via Bangladesh and Nepal, with hotspots like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and West Bengal seeing more cases.

Mumbai customs recently nabbed two passengers from Dubai carrying gold worth over ₹4.19 crore.

Experts warn that high duties plus Goods and Services Tax (GST) keep official prices high and help fuel this gray market, and once these networks are set up, they're tough to break down even if taxes drop later.