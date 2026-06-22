India's 8th Pay Commission opens Lucknow consultations on pay, pensions
The 8th Pay Commission just launched a two-day consultation in Lucknow, aiming to review pay, pensions, and retirement benefits for government employees.
With 54 meetings lined up, including voices from railways, defense, and health, the decisions made here will impact nearly 69 lakh pensioners and thousands of family pension beneficiaries across India.
Unions push fitment and pension reforms
Top priorities include updating pension rules and the fitment factor (the multiplier that decides pay hikes).
Unions want a bigger boost than last time to help retirees keep up with rising costs.
They're also pushing for the return of the Old Pension Scheme and merging Dearness Allowance with basic pay, moves that could make life easier for nearly 69 lakh pensioners and thousands of family pension beneficiaries counting on government support.
Commission report due in May 2027
The commission has until May 2027 to submit its report.
These recommendations could shape salaries and benefits.