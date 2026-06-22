India's 8th Pay Commission opens Lucknow consultations on pay, pensions

Unions push fitment and pension reforms

Top priorities include updating pension rules and the fitment factor (the multiplier that decides pay hikes).

Unions want a bigger boost than last time to help retirees keep up with rising costs.

They're also pushing for the return of the Old Pension Scheme and merging Dearness Allowance with basic pay, moves that could make life easier for nearly 69 lakh pensioners and thousands of family pension beneficiaries counting on government support.