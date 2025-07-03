India's ad expenditure predicted to increase by 7.8% in 2025

TL;DR

Digital ads driving this growth

Digital ads are driving this growth, set to rise by 12% and make up more than half of all ad spending next year.

Social media is especially booming, with a projected jump of over 16%.

Traditional media like TV and print still matter but are growing much slower.

Resilient Indian economy behind this upward trend

A resilient Indian economy is behind this upward trend, powered by strong demand at home and thriving sectors like tech, finance, and pharma.

Even with global uncertainties, India's low reliance on exports keeps its ad market on solid ground.