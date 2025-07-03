India's ad expenditure predicted to increase by 7.8% in 2025
India's advertising market is gearing up for a big year, with spending expected to grow by 7.8% in 2025 and hit ₹1.37 lakh crore ($15.9 billion), according to MAGNA.
The momentum isn't slowing down—2026 looks strong too, with a projected 7.7% growth reaching ₹1,47,600 crore—showing India's growing influence in global advertising.
Digital ads driving this growth
Digital ads are driving this growth, set to rise by 12% and make up more than half of all ad spending next year.
Social media is especially booming, with a projected jump of over 16%.
Traditional media like TV and print still matter but are growing much slower.
Resilient Indian economy behind this upward trend
A resilient Indian economy is behind this upward trend, powered by strong demand at home and thriving sectors like tech, finance, and pharma.
Even with global uncertainties, India's low reliance on exports keeps its ad market on solid ground.