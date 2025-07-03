NVIDIA surpasses Apple with record $3.9 trillion market cap

TL;DR

NVIDIA's market cap vs global companies

NVIDIA isn't just leading tech—it's now worth more than all UK public companies combined, and even tops both Canada and Mexico's entire stock markets put together.

Its influence on major indexes like the S&P 500 is huge, showing how AI is taking over from older tech sectors.

NVIDIA chips are crucial for training today's advanced AI models

Big names like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Alphabet, and Tesla are in an arms race to build powerful AI data centers—and they all want NVIDIA's top-tier chips to do it.

These processors are crucial for training today's advanced AI models.

Even with a lower price-to-earnings ratio than usual, NVIDIA's earnings are still growing faster than its share price.