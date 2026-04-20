India's AEC approves FDI policy to invite foreign investment

India targets 100GW nuclear by 2047

India wants to ramp up its nuclear power capacity to 100 gigawatts by 2047, and is hoping for up to ₹20 lakh crore in global investments.

This push gets extra support from the SHANTI Act of 2025, which lets private companies join nuclear research, though they'll need strict licenses and must follow tough safety rules.

Attracting private players hasn't been easy so far, and officials have noted that India's early nuclear expansion was constrained by an international embargo, technology-denial regime, and limited resources, but officials hope these changes will finally get things moving.