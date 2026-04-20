India's AEC approves FDI policy to invite foreign investment
Big news: India has moved closer to opening its nuclear power sector to foreign investment after the Atomic Energy Commission has approved a new foreign direct investment, or FDI, policy, which Seema S Jain from the Department of Atomic Energy says will help bring in major funding and boost the country's clean energy capacity.
The idea is to make it easier and faster to build multiple reactors at one site, cutting down on red tape.
India targets 100GW nuclear by 2047
India wants to ramp up its nuclear power capacity to 100 gigawatts by 2047, and is hoping for up to ₹20 lakh crore in global investments.
This push gets extra support from the SHANTI Act of 2025, which lets private companies join nuclear research, though they'll need strict licenses and must follow tough safety rules.
Attracting private players hasn't been easy so far, and officials have noted that India's early nuclear expansion was constrained by an international embargo, technology-denial regime, and limited resources, but officials hope these changes will finally get things moving.