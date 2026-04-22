India's agriculture exports seen at $52.55 billion 2025-26 amid volatility
Business
India's agriculture exports are on track to reach $52.55 billion in 2025-26, up from $51.12 billion in 2024-25, a steady 2.8% boost, even with global ups and downs.
The growth is powered by both classic staples and high-value products like marine and plantation goods.
India's pulses up nearly 22% $948 million
Pulses are leading the way with a big jump of nearly 22%, hitting $948 million.
Fresh fruits saw a healthy 13% increase to $1.32 billion, while vegetable oil exports climbed almost 16%.
The processed food sector is also making waves: cereal products crossed the $1 billion mark, cashews and cocoa added extra flavor, and other oilseeds soared by over 84%, showing how diverse India's agriculture exports have become.