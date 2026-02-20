India's AI Impact Summit locks in $250B for new tech
India is hosting its big AI Impact Summit (Feb 16-20) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
PM Modi kicked things off, spotlighting a vision for ethical AI anchored in human values.
Big names like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman showed up, and the event locked in over $250 billion for new tech infrastructure.
Leaders talk about AI's role in boosting economy
Leaders talked about how AI can boost the economy and make tech more inclusive.
Other leaders and officials highlighted the need for better chip-making, quantum computing, and major upskilling so people can work alongside AI—not get left behind.
The US also signaled support to help India build its own AI capabilities.
India is building an ecosystem for ethical AI
With funding from India's AI mission programs, India's setting up GPU pools, data centers, and chip factories—basically building an ecosystem to become a global player in ethical AI.
It's all about making sure tech growth benefits everyone and opens new opportunities for young talent across the country.