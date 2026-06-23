India's AI mission moves forward with Tech Mahindra and Gnani.ai

Gnani.ai launches Prisma v2.5, expands team

Gnani.ai has used fresh funding to launch tools like Prisma v2.5 and TTS Models, while expanding their team and boosting training data for smarter AI.

Experts now want funding tied to results, Dr. Srinivas Padmanabhuni, CTO of AiEnsured, suggests tracking public impact through dashboards.

Meanwhile, Sarvam's AI models are seeing a surge in developer use, with API calls tripling since the last summit.