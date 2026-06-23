India's AI mission moves forward with Tech Mahindra and Gnani.ai
India's big AI mission is moving forward, with Tech Mahindra and Gnani.ai making real progress.
Tech Mahindra is building a large language model to help people learn in Indian languages and dialects.
Their innovation chief, Nikhil Malhotra, shared that most infrastructure hurdles are sorted out, so the team can focus on advanced training soon.
Gnani.ai launches Prisma v2.5, expands team
Gnani.ai has used fresh funding to launch tools like Prisma v2.5 and TTS Models, while expanding their team and boosting training data for smarter AI.
Experts now want funding tied to results, Dr. Srinivas Padmanabhuni, CTO of AiEnsured, suggests tracking public impact through dashboards.
Meanwhile, Sarvam's AI models are seeing a surge in developer use, with API calls tripling since the last summit.