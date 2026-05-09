India's AI rules push local hosting, Zepto gets SEBI nod Business May 09, 2026

India just rolled out stricter rules for artificial intelligence. Now, advanced models like Anthropic's Claude Mythos are being pushed to be hosted inside the country.

The government says it's all about keeping sensitive sectors safe.

Meanwhile, Zepto, the quick-commerce app you've probably seen everywhere, got SEBI's approval to go public soon.