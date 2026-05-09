India's AI rules push local hosting, Zepto gets SEBI nod
Business
India just rolled out stricter rules for artificial intelligence. Now, advanced models like Anthropic's Claude Mythos are being pushed to be hosted inside the country.
The government says it's all about keeping sensitive sectors safe.
Meanwhile, Zepto, the quick-commerce app you've probably seen everywhere, got SEBI's approval to go public soon.
India's Gulf exports slump, treds eyed
India's exports to Gulf countries took a big hit, down 58% in March, because of ongoing conflict in West Asia, which messed up shipping routes.
To help small businesses bounce back, the government is looking at new ways to boost cash flow for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by unlocking financing through Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) invoice securitization.