India's AI startups drew $5 billion PE funding in 2025
Business
India's AI startup scene is seriously heating up, with private equity investors pouring in $5 billion in 2025, triple what they invested just a year before, according to Goldman Sachs.
This momentum is expected to keep building through 2026, putting India on the global map as a rising force in AI.
India AI IPOs may add $50-100B
India's share of total PE funding for Indian AI startups has jumped from roughly 5% in 2024 to around 20% in 2026.
While there aren't many public AI companies yet, experts say upcoming IPOs could add $50 billion to $100 billion in incremental market capitalization to India's listed AI complex over the next few years,
so if you're watching tech trends, Indian AI startups are definitely ones to keep an eye on.