India's aluminum users seek 7.5% duty cut on primary aluminum
Business
India's downstream aluminum user industries want the government to reduce the 7.5% basic customs duty on primary aluminum, saying it's making production expensive and hurting their global edge.
With primary aluminum making up nearly 80% of their input costs, many downstream companies are running at just one-half of their capacity because domestic prices stay high.
MSMEs and ASMA urge duty cut
Small businesses (MSMEs) say these high costs are pushing up manufacturing expenses and making local products less competitive. It's also holding back new investments in the sector.
ASMA and trade groups argue that lowering the duty would support India's entire manufacturing scene, not just a select few, so they're urging policymakers to listen and act.