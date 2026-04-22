India's app revenue up 33% to $300 million in Q1 2026
Business
India's mobile app scene just had a major growth spurt: revenue jumped 33% in the first quarter of 2026, reaching $300 million.
Non-gaming apps were the big winners, pulling in over $200 million (up 44%) thanks to the buzz around generative AI tools and short-form content platforms.
India AI and short-drama downloads surge
App downloads soared too. Generative AI apps saw downloads rise by 69%, with ChatGPT alone topping 300 million installs.
Short-drama apps really took off, with downloads up a massive 403%. FreeReels stood out, growing by 520% in Q1 2026, boosted by smart Meta ads and strong appeal among users under 34.