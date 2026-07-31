India's April-June fiscal deficit 3.08L/cr, full-year target 4.3% GDP

India's fiscal deficit for April-June 2026 hit ₹3.08 lakh crore, which is 18.2% of the full-year fiscal deficit target.

That's just a bit higher than last year's 17.9% at this point, according to official data on Friday.

The government is aiming to keep the full-year deficit at 4.3% of GDP (₹16.96 lakh crore).