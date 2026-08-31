India's April to July deficit 4.55L/cr about 26.8% FY27 target
Business
India's fiscal deficit for April to July 2026 hit ₹4.55 lakh crore, about 26.8% of the annual target set for FY27.
That's a small improvement from last year's ₹4.7 lakh crore at this point.
The government aims to keep the full-year deficit at ₹16.96 lakh crore, or 4.3% of GDP.
India tax revenues 8.5L/cr, expenses 17.6L/cr
Tax revenues jumped to ₹8.5 lakh crore (up from ₹6.6 lakh crore last year), and non-tax income also edged up a bit.
But government spending grew too: total expenses reached ₹17.6 lakh crore, with capital investment in infrastructure seeing a solid boost compared to last year.
India tax gains help, work remains
This year's numbers suggest higher tax collections are helping, but rising expenses mean there's still work ahead to balance the books.