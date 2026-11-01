India's August coal imports fall nearly 6% on domestic boost
Business
India's coal imports dropped by nearly 6% this August compared to last year, thanks to a boost in homegrown coal.
The power sector led the way, cutting its imports by 6.4%.
Plants that mainly use domestic coal slashed their imports by over one-third, while those relying only on imported coal saw just a tiny uptick.
India's coal import share 19.3%
Imported coal now makes up about 19.3% of India's total use, down from last year's 21.2%.
Even the steel industry trimmed coking coal imports by about 4.2%, though it still depends on foreign supply for most of its needs.
The Coal Ministry says keeping this trend going means investing more in local production and better infrastructure.